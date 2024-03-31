By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 17:23

Foreign mothers: A driving force in Alicante's birth rate. Image: KieferPix / Shutterstock.com.

The Valencian Institute of Statistics (IVE) recently analysed data from the Natural Movement of the Population (MNP).

Their findings highlight the notable contribution of births to foreign mothers to the overall birth rate.

Out of the 35,604 children born that year, 9,241 were born to foreign mothers, making up one in four births.

This trend is especially noticeable in Alicante and Castellón provinces, where approximately one in three births are to children of foreign mothers, compared to one in five in Valencia province.

The positive impact of the foreign population on birth rates is particularly evident in four regions, where births to mothers from this demographic group constitute four out of every 10 births.

These regions include the Vega Baja, the Marina Alta, the Baix Maestrat, and the Marina Baixa.

Currently, there are five municipalities where the majority of births are to foreign mothers.

Teulada leads with two out of every three newborns born to foreign mothers.

Torrevieja, Calp, Xàbia, and Orpesa also have a significant proportion of births to non-Spanish mothers, while in l’Alfàs del Pi and Benicarló, they represent half of all births.