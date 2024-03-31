Gary Barlow and Robbie Williams tribute in Turre

By Julian Phillips • Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 15:50

Dan Maine as Gary Barlow Credit: Tribute Act Management

A Gary Barlow and Robbie Williams tribute is coming to the Hostal Rural in Turre on April 23 Apr 2024 from 7.30pm.

Don’t miss out on this amazing event with Dan Budd as Robbie Williams and Dan Maines as Gary Barlow.

Dan Budd is ‘the closest thing to the real thing’ according to Robbie William’s dad. Dan is the UK’s number one Robbie Williams impersonator and one of the best tribute acts on the circuit today. Bringing energy, charisma, and entertainment to each performance, as though Robbie himself, Dan has an undeniable stage presence.

Dan Maines was also, publicly endorsed by Gary Barlow himself as “brilliant”, so it must be true! Dan isn’t just an incredible sound-a-like and look-a-like he also plays live piano just like Gary Barlow, incorporating this into his live show.

Tickets are €20 per person and are available from the Hostal Rural (closed Monday) or the Lions Shop in Turre (Thursday to Saturday).

You can also reserve your tickets and get more info on WhatsApp/Tel 634 382 968

or by online at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/nikkigale/1176863

There is also food available on the night and this can be pre-order d by calling 622 336 873 (10€ per person payable on the night)

There will also be a collection and donation made to the Vera & District Lions Club on the night.

Hostal Rural Turre, Ctra 6111 Los Gallardos, Paraje el gitano, 04639