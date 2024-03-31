Helen’s Trucks, the best transport option.

By Marina Lorente • Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 11:57

Van / Credit: Helen's Trucks

Helen’s Trucks is a reliable business that has become an institution in the area.

Helen’s Trucks main business is transporting customers’ personal and household. The spacious warehouse is situated between Crevillente and Catral. Here is located the nest for operations where Helen and her team formed by Kevin, Barry and Trev, who has been in the business 22 years in May this year, spent her time helping people with their movements.

The company’s main business is transporting personal and household items from Spain to the UK and vice versa and are on hand to help with all the new paperwork with customs. They can also provide administration help thanks to Kevin who can also act as an agent if required, for all the TOR1 paperwork. ( Transfer of Residence ) back to the UK.

They also offer a wrap and pack service, If the thought of packing everything, seems a bit daunting. Helen’s Trucks also undertook local removals within the Costa Blanca and further afield. The team is willing to help and available to arrange a personal visit too, to discuss all your removal needs.

They have normal storage options relating to furniture. But they can accommodate your necessities offering you storage, from one cubic metre, to full households, for long and short term. They can now accommodate cars, trailers and caravans offering both internal and external storage options. They offer their service without any problem even if your items come in with another removal company.

The warehouse is fully alarmed with Securitas Direct and insured with Mapfre and offers a new dimension to Helen’s Trucks providing a safe place for your belongings.

A dedicated business

Helen’s Trucks is a small family run business dealing with removals and storage within Spain for the last 18 years. And their success relies on the personal touch that represents the heart of their core values. On their website you can find valuable information for your move, including a section dedicated to tips on how to make your move calmly and peacefully. Or even another section dedicated to the efficient and correct packaging of your possessions. There is no doubt that Helen’s Trucks are attentive to every detail to make this crucial moment for you a positive experience.

The years of experience, the care and attention to detail with which they carry out their work are worthy of the comments, reviews and recommendations of their clients.

There is no better hand to handle your possessions than Helen’s trucks, where your belongings will be looked after from the beginning and the respect for your necessities will be covered.

How to contact them

Partida Derramador 86b-Nave 1 Crevillente, 03330 Alicante, Spain

Email : helenstrucks1@yahoo.co.uk

965400616 or 667815081

WWW.helenstrucks.com

Follow them on facebook and instagram at helenstrucks

SPONSORED