Hiking route through Cabo de Gata

On Sunday April 14 there is a hiking route planned which will run through Cabo de Gata.
Leaving from Agua Amarga following a path parallel to the coast and passing through various coves such as ‘En Medio’, ‘Plomo’ and ‘San Pedro’ until arriving in Las Negras.
The price is €15 per person and includes a Specialized guide, liability and accident insurance, return trip by bus from the “Las Ventas” Sports Pavilion in Albox and a picnic lunch.
The bus is planned to leave Albox at 07:30h. from the “Las Ventas” Sports Pavilion and will take about 1 hour and 20 minutes.
The route is 13km long and will take about 4 hours and has a been classified as of medium to high difficulty.
For more information and registration: call 950 43 15 80 or 647 08 13 46.
