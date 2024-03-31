Trending:

Hiking route through Cabo de Gata

By Julian Phillips • Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 15:47

Enjoy the outdoors Credit: Creative Commons

On Sunday April 14 there is a hiking route planned which will run through Cabo de Gata.

Leaving from Agua Amarga following a path parallel to the coast and passing through various coves such as ‘En Medio’, ‘Plomo’ and ‘San Pedro’ until arriving in Las Negras.

The price is €15 per person and includes a Specialized guide, liability and accident insurance, return trip by bus from the “Las Ventas” Sports Pavilion in Albox and a picnic lunch.

The bus is planned to leave Albox at 07:30h. from the “Las Ventas” Sports Pavilion and will take about 1 hour and 20 minutes.

The route is 13km long and will take about 4 hours and has a been classified as of medium to high difficulty.

For more information and registration: call 950 43 15 80 or 647 08 13 46.

