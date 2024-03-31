House market in Spain showing signs of recovery

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 14:27
Showing signs of recovery in the housing market
Credit: Creative Commons
The housing market in Spain, which has been slowing down, showed signs of improvement in January after declining for 12 consecutive months.
The latest data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) indicates a decrease of only 2.1 percent compared to the same period last year, marking a turnaround from the end of 2023 when the decline was more pronounced.
Although home sales have been declining year-on-year for the past year, property prices have not been significantly affected. However, fewer purchases can be attributed to stricter conditions for mortgage loans imposed by banks, along with the sharp increase in Eurozone interest rates since late 2022, making mortgages more expensive.
Despite the ongoing decline, January 2024 saw the second-highest number of home sales since 2009. This increase in sales, especially for new builds, has sparked optimism among estate agents, although concerns remain about the sustainability of rising prices for new developments.
In terms of regions, eight out of 19 reported an increase in residential property purchases in January, with the most significant rises observed in central and northern areas. Andalucía recorded the highest number of home sales, followed by Catalunya and Valencia.
The property market is currently driven by cash buyers due to the impact of rising Euribor rates on mortgage-dependent buyers. However, there’s hope that the situation may improve as the European Central Bank considers scaling back rate increases from June onwards, potentially stimulating home sales.
There is cautious optimism among estate agents that the housing market could see a boost in the near future, particularly if mortgage rates become more affordable.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Born in the UK, has lived in 9 countries, before finally coming to Spain in 2015. Currently living in Almeria and working out of the EWN office in Mojacar.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.