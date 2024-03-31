New interpretation centre for Los Millares

By Julian Phillips • Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 16:56

The remains of the entrance to Los Millares. Credit: Creative Commons.

The Andalusian Government has commissioned preventive archaeological work for the future construction of a new interpretation centre at the archaeological site of Los Millares, in Santa Fe de Mondujar.

The preventive archaeological work aims to ensure that the future interpretation centre is not built on top of prehistoric remains of one of the most important sites related to the Copper Age, both in size and the remains it holds.

Los Millares consists of a village and its necropolis, and is located on a plateau, bordered by the Andarax River and the Huechar Rambla.

Dating back to 2,700 BC

The village had an extraordinary defensive system, with walls and a series of fortresses located on small hills along the Sierra de Gador and both sides of the Huechar Rambla. The necropolis contains around a hundred collective tombs, mostly of the ‘tholos’ type. The first phase of the village dates back to around 2,700 BC and was abandoned around 1,800 BC.

The new facility, covering 1,850 square meters, will include an administrative and research area, meeting rooms, a laboratory, and a warehouse. It will also have a cafeteria and an outdoor area for picnics, especially for school groups, with tables and benches in shaded areas for about one hundred people.

Among other facilities, the building will have a control booth at the entrance to the site, monitored by video, and a bike rack for visitors who choose to arrive by bike, located between several population centres.