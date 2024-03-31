Night Fever in Mijas

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 11:11
The Bee Gees
Photo: Wikimedia CC / Sheba
Calling all Bee Gees fans. Join three of the Costa del Sol’s greatest and most popular performers: Ricky Lavazza as Robin Gibb, Frankie B as Maurice Gibb and Mark T Connor as Barry Gibb at Cerrado del Águila Golf and Resort in Mijas Costa on Saturday April 6 at 7.30pm for this exclusive, one night only show.
Performing all of the BeeGees greatest hits: Stayin’ Alive, Jive Talking, Tragedy, How Deep is Your Love and many more songs from the legendary brothers long career of music.
There will be a welcome drink and canapes on arrival followed by a three-course dinner including wine, beer or softdrinks (served during meal service). The show starts at 9pm and the price is €45 per person.
Reservations are essential so, call 951 741 990 or Whatsapp 627 16 41 68
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
