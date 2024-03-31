Night Fever in Mijas

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 11:11

The Bee Gees Photo: Wikimedia CC / Sheba

Calling all Bee Gees fans. Join three of the Costa del Sol’s greatest and most popular performers: Ricky Lavazza as Robin Gibb, Frankie B as Maurice Gibb and Mark T Connor as Barry Gibb at Cerrado del Águila Golf and Resort in Mijas Costa on Saturday April 6 at 7.30pm for this exclusive, one night only show.

Performing all of the BeeGees greatest hits: Stayin’ Alive, Jive Talking, Tragedy, How Deep is Your Love and many more songs from the legendary brothers long career of music.

There will be a welcome drink and canapes on arrival followed by a three-course dinner including wine, beer or softdrinks (served during meal service). The show starts at 9pm and the price is €45 per person.

Reservations are essential so, call 951 741 990 or Whatsapp 627 16 41 68