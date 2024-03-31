Party in the Park in Vera

By Julian Phillips • Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 18:53

Seldom Sober appearing at this year’s Party in the Park Credit: Seldom Sober

Party in the park is once again being organised in Parque El Palmeral in Vera on the April 28 from 1pm to 6pm.

This year’s event with be hosted by the team from Almeria Radio with a line-up of artists including Seldom Sober, Rebel Yell, Harmony Duo, Steve Jackson, Sharon Regan and Best of 3. With the acoustic stage also having a great selection of artists including Fiona Vickers, DnA acoustic, Los Bandidos, Reflexion Lite and the Filabres Mountain Dare Devils.

It is not just a great afternoon of music as the is an arts and crafts fair, tearoom, bar and food stalls and all for a worthy cause.

Entrance is just €5 per person (under 12’s FREE) and tickets can be bought on the gate or from the Lions Shop in Turre, Girasol in Albox, Cat Services, Forget me not and Emporium de Zoe or you can whatsapp Jackie Miles-Kirby on 642 829 269 or Andy on 711 005 682.