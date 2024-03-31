By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 14:43
FIESTA is proud to announce that Nancy Ajram, one of the best-selling artists in Arabic Pop history, will be performing in Marbella on Thursday August 8.
She will be delivering an incredible live set for one night only as part of the Arabian Nights event, a spectacular concert experience highlighting the music, dance and traditions of Arabia.
Nancy Ajram is a multi-platinum Lebanese recording artist and multiple award winner for best-selling artist in the Middle East and Arab World, with numerous chart-topping smash hits such as ‘Ah W Noss’, ‘Ya Tabtab wa Dallaa’ and ‘Aam Betaala’ Feek’.
Nancy Ajram’s music revolutionized Arabic pop throughout a tremendously successful career spanning over two decades. Nancy is considered one of the Middle East’s biggest pop icons, and her music has paved the way for Arabic music to be heard all over the globe.
Don’t miss the Queen of Arab Pop herself, live in Marbella, for one night only so get your tickets from the Marbella Arena website.
