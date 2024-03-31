Rural revamp: Motril’s local investments

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 18:18

Motril's Rural Road Upgrades Image: Motril Town Hall

MOTRIL‘s local government has announced upcoming improvements to the rural road of Angustias. These enhancements, funded through the Ordinary Projects of the Agricultural Employment Promotion Program (PFEA), are estimated to cost around €118,000.

PFEA Funding Powers €118,000 Upgrades to Angustias Road in Motril

This initiative adds to the extensive array of projects already completed and ongoing in the area through PFEA funding. Previous projects include enhancements to the Park of the Peoples of America, the renovation of Plaza Huerto del Capitán, and the revitalisation of San Antonio Park, among others.

Motril’s Commitment: Investing in Rural Roads for Community Growth

The focus on rural infrastructure underscores Motril’s commitment to bolstering local communities and fostering economic growth. These improvements not only enhance connectivity but also provide employment opportunities, demonstrating the town’s dedication to advance and thrive.

