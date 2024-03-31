Rural revamp: Motril’s local investments

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 18:18
Motril's Rural Road Upgrades
Image: Motril Town Hall
MOTRIL‘s local government has announced upcoming improvements to the rural road of Angustias. These enhancements, funded through the Ordinary Projects of the Agricultural Employment Promotion Program (PFEA), are estimated to cost around €118,000.
This initiative adds to the extensive array of projects already completed and ongoing in the area through PFEA funding. Previous projects include enhancements to the Park of the Peoples of America, the renovation of Plaza Huerto del Capitán, and the revitalisation of San Antonio Park, among others.
The focus on rural infrastructure underscores Motril’s commitment to bolstering local communities and fostering economic growth. These improvements not only enhance connectivity but also provide employment opportunities, demonstrating the town’s dedication to advance and thrive.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.