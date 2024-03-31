Smokin’ solution: La Dorada de Plata beach bar returns

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 31 Mar 2024
Through smoke and storms
Image: Chiringuito La Dorada de Plata
La Dorada de Plata, a beloved beach bar in Almuñécar, has triumphantly reopened its doors after a four-month hiatus. Forced to close due to a complaint from a local resident about smoke emanating from its traditional ‘espeto’ boat—used for grilling sardines—the bar’s owner, Francisco Mingorance, took decisive action.
Investing a hefty €36,000, Mingorance installed a cutting-edge extractor hood above the iconic ‘espeto’ boat, marking a unique solution along the Spanish coast. This innovation, a pergola equipped with fireproof material, not only preserves the cherished cooking tradition but also mitigates smoke emissions.
While challenges persist with outdoor cooking, the hood will not completely reduce smoke emissions, Mingorance remains steadfast in his commitment to his business which employs 18 local families. Despite reopening during unsettled weather, the bar anticipates a busy season ahead, with Easter signalling the beginning of peak tourist activity.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
