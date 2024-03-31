By Anna Ellis •
Alicante has organised events to promote shopping and boost local businesses in the Plazas of Padre Esplá, Enrique Vidal, and Florida Portazgo.
Called Spring Days, the fun is scheduled for April 5 and 6.
A program filled with activities such as workshops, magic shows, inflatables, and live music has been planned to encourage shopping.
The goal is to utilise public spaces to attract people and promote small businesses in the neighbourhood.
The Councillor for Commerce, Lidia López, emphasised the importance of this initiative, stating that it intends to bring residents closer to shopping streets and squares, attracting new customers while providing entertainment.
She encouraged everyone to participate, confirming it’s the ideal opportunity for families to enjoy themselves while supporting local businesses.
This support for local commerce is part of a broader commercial revitalisation plan.
The plan has received increased funding, nearly doubling its budget to around €400,000, aiming to boost economic activity through campaigns and events in both the city centre and surrounding neighbourhoods.
