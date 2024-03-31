Want to make a siurell? Here’s how.

By Annette Christmas • Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 18:48

Traditional and modern - siurells. Credit: Annie Christmas

Take advantage of the free siurell-making workshops and guided tour of Marratxi Pottery museum

Marratxi is famous for its pottery and the extensive craft fair the town stages in February. The Department of Culture of the City Council of Marrattxi is now offering free siurell-making workshops and a free guided museum visit.

A siurell is a handmade clay figure that has become a favourite souvenir of Mallorca. It usually resembles a human or an animal, and is typically between four and 12 inches high, with a base that has a whistle moulded into it.

Once it has been shaped, the figure is fired in a kiln to harden it, and then dipped in lime to make it white. Traditionally, short red, blue and green lines are then painted on them.

Bronze age Mallorca

These figures are believed to date back to the bronze age and, given their similarity to Cretan and Minoan pottery figures, they would seem to have evolved from figures brought to the Balearic Islands by the Phoenicians.

The workshops are scheduled for Tuesday 2 April and Thursday 4 April, from 10:00 to 11:30 for children and from 12:00 to 13:30 for adults.

To make a reservation (for individuals or groups of up to 15 people), send an email to museudelfang@marratxi.es

The Councillor for Culture and Ceramics, Carme Cañellas, says the aim of the tour and workshops is to increase visibility for local artisans and crafts. And what better time than the school holidays to bring the museum and clay modelling closer to both children and adults?

Artisan week

Other towns in Mallorca are also participating in the artisan week, such as Vilafranca de Bonany, which is offering a traditional ropemaking workshop, and Sóller, which is organising visits to the artisan soap workshop of Jabones de Mallorca.

The initiative is promoted by the School of Industrial Organisation (EOI), a public foundation and the premier business school in Spain, and Oficio y Arte, the Artisans Organisation of Spain.

The European Crafts Days stem from Les Journées Européennes des Métiers de Arte in France, which have been organised by the National Institute of Art (INMA) since 2002. This festival is celebrated simultaneously in various countries throughout Europe.