Almerian festival wins prestigious award

By Julian Phillips • Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 8:15

Cooltural Fest wins an award. Credit: Cooltural Fest

The Cooltural Fest in Almería has been nominated for the ‘Best Event of the Year’ award by the Academy of Music.

This prestigious nomination comes after the festival won ‘Best Contribution to Equality’ at the Iberian Awards. Cooltural Fest has been recognized for its efforts to improve each year since its inception in 2018.

The Academy received 2,629 applications for various awards, demonstrating the significance of the event. The nominations were announced on March 22 at the WiZink Centre in Madrid, with over 200 professionals nominated across 43 categories.

Ten nominees

Ten nomination committees, comprised of 72 experts in the music industry, worked diligently to select the nominees. Now, the voting phase involves more than 800 members of the Academy, who will decide the winners by April 15. The results will be revealed live at the awards ceremony, ensuring transparency and confidentiality in the process.

The Spanish Academy of Music Awards aim to recognize talent and excellence in all aspects of music creation and dissemination. They cover various categories including live music, tours, arrangements, and different music genres such as flamenco, jazz, and classical music.

Led by musician Luis Cobos, the Academy was established to represent and support the music industry in Spain. These awards, held annually, aspire to become the most significant in the music sector, celebrating individuals and institutions for their contributions to Spanish, Ibero-American, and world music.