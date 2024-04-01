By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 9:01

Almoradí's cultural extravaganza: A vibrant mix of music, dancing and circus. Image: Ayutamiento de Almoradi.

Lourdes Cañizares, Almoradi’s Councillor for Culture, shared that the Town Hall has put together an exciting lineup.

The events cover a range of shows suitable for all ages.

This festival showcases circus, theatre, dance, and music, aiming to shine a light on and support the talent of the province’s professional companies.

Kicking off on April 7 at 7:00.PM is the dance performance “Tiempo Eternal” (Eternal Time).

Following that, on May 5 at 7:00.PM, catch the musical “Regreso a los 80” (Back to the 80s).

Then, on May 25, enjoy an open-air circus show at 6:00.PM

All the performances will be held at the Teatro Cortés, Almoradí’s cultural hub, except for the circus show, which will take place in the Plaza de la Constitución.

For details on prices and ticket sales, head over to the website: almoradícola.com