By Anna Ellis •
Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 9:01
Almoradí's cultural extravaganza: A vibrant mix of music, dancing and circus. Image: Ayutamiento de Almoradi.
Lourdes Cañizares, Almoradi’s Councillor for Culture, shared that the Town Hall has put together an exciting lineup.
The events cover a range of shows suitable for all ages.
This festival showcases circus, theatre, dance, and music, aiming to shine a light on and support the talent of the province’s professional companies.
Kicking off on April 7 at 7:00.PM is the dance performance “Tiempo Eternal” (Eternal Time).
Following that, on May 5 at 7:00.PM, catch the musical “Regreso a los 80” (Back to the 80s).
Then, on May 25, enjoy an open-air circus show at 6:00.PM
All the performances will be held at the Teatro Cortés, Almoradí’s cultural hub, except for the circus show, which will take place in the Plaza de la Constitución.
For details on prices and ticket sales, head over to the website: almoradícola.com
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.