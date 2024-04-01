Angels to the rescue

By Annette Christmas •
Manager and Head Nurse of the Mallorca branch of Angels Nursing and Babysitting, Sally Luxmoore, is not one to hog the spotlight.
But the services Angels Nursing offers speak for themselves.
A recent Facebook post, for example, shows a healed sore on a man’s shin.
“At Angels, we are always delighted to help long-term wounds heal,” says the caption. A chronic wound which had persisted for two years before the gentleman asked for help cleared up in just two months with the Angels’ care.
Another post says that a yacht owner’s mother now plans to visit more often, thanks to the superlative care she received from the Angels during her stay.
When people take the plunge and move to Mallorca, they do not always end up seeing left-behind family members as often as they would wish. This can affect all age groups, whether parents are sorely missed because travelling is difficult due to age or infirmity, or young parents raising children miss the benefit of extended family living nearby. The Angel philosophy is to provide care and assistance from the beginning of life to the end. No-one can completely replace close family, but an Angel can certainly step up and lend a helping hand.
While the local seguridad social healthcare provides a good service, it can be inefficient and lacking in the tender loving care an Angel can provide.
An expectant mother will be more relaxed and prepared for her first birth if she is given detailed information about her birthing process and how to cope with labour pains. And mothers with newborns are often sent home without any support at all, which can cause serious difficulties.
Who can be trusted to take care of young children when their parents are working or travelling, or if they occasionally just need a good night’s sleep? In the Angels, they have a ready-made network of selected, qualified, tried-and-trusted babysitters at their service, just a phone call away.
Sally takes pride in the fact that all staff receive regular supervision and training to keep them abreast of medical advances, techniques and new certifications, and the babysitters are all trained in first aid.
The organisation also has a large network of professional contacts to complement the clients’ own doctors and specialists, ensuring optimum care and support. And Angels can liaise with medical personnel to overcome linguistic barriers with a variety of languages, including English, Spanish, French and German.
Angels are thus the go-to people for information and assistance during pregnancy, with a newborn baby, throughout childhood and with any aspect of illness, disease or disability, including dementia.
You can contact Angels Nursing and Babysitting at info@angelsnursingagency.com
