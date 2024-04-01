Cat lovers get together in Almanzora

By Julian Phillips • Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 8:43

The cat lovers meet every week in Bar Andaluz Credit: Cat Lovers Group of Almanzora

The Cat Lovers Group of Almanzora started their project about four weeks ago.

They’re a group of volunteers who really care about cats, and they’ve set up a craft group in Almanzora village.

They meet every Friday at 11am in Bar Andaluz where they chat, make craft items, and plan events to help cats. They also have a donation box for their craft projects.

Their goal is to help cats suffer less and to reduce the number of stray cats around. They plan to do this by regularly feeding and sterilising the local stray cat population.

The group’s founders, Wendy Horn, Debbie Sweeny, and Inge Hanuss have been feeding and catching animals, and they’ve even paid for food and the of the cats neutering themselves.

They think it’s important to neuter cats to keep their numbers down, but they obviously need money to do this.

Animal Welfare Laws

The new Animal Welfare Laws that were put into place in September 2023 were meant to make sure community cats are taken care of, like feeding them and giving them medical care and shelter. But many areas are still waiting for funding and not much has been done to help street cats.

The group would be more than happy to have new volunteers join them and of course any donations would be greatly appreciated.