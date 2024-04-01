Due to be demolished?

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Las Lomas de Guadalmina Baja
The High Court of Justice of Andalucia has ordered the demolition of 48 homes located in the urbanisation La Loma de Gualdamina Baja in Marbella. This was announced by the spokesman for the local government, Félix Romero, on Tuesday March 26 after the weekly meeting of the Executive chaired by Ángeles Muñoz.
Asked for clarification by Marbella Confidencial, Romero said that this is a court ruling from, “the GIL era”, referring to the numerous illegal homes built during the time of the controversial mayor Jesús Gil. “We abide by this ruling,” Romero made clear.
However, the Councillor confirmed to Marbella Confidencial that, “the Town Hall is initiating the proceedings to carry out the execution of the sentence, taking into account all the peculiarities surrounding it and see how this sentence can be satisfied without causing further damage to bona fide third parties”, i.e. residents of the homes subject to demolition.
“Sometimes situations of impossibility of execution are generated”, said Romero on the hypothesis that the demolition ordered by the court will not be carried out. Marbella inherited more than 30,000 illegal dwellings from the Gil era and not a single construction of this type has ever been demolished.
