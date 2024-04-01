Ecoplayas flags are flying

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 15:13

Playamar in Torremolinos Photo: Wikimedia CC

Ecobeach flags, awarded by the Technical Association for the Management of Waste and Environment (ATEGRUS), are already flying on the coast of Torremolinos, at the beginning of the beach season that started with Easter.

The Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, attended the hoisting of the Ecoplayas flag on the beach of Playamar, a distinction that recognises beaches that stand out for quality and that Playamar has received for the first time.

The award for this beach is in addition to the renewal of the Ecoplayas flag for the beaches of Los Álamos and La Carihuela. This has been possible because the town has managed to exceed the requirements set by ATEGRUS with a firm commitment to sustainability and the environment with actions such as the campaign “Mójate por el medioambiente” (Get wet for the environment) launched in summer 2023.

ATEGRUS said that the Playamar beach has obtained the recognition for, among other things, for the implementation of the campaign, which got the users of the showers to rinse their feet with sea water as a water saving measure.

In addition, the four beaches of the Torremolinos coastline (Los Álamos, Playamar, Bajondillo and La Carihuela) managed last summer to renew the “Q” for quality, a distinction awarded by the Institute for Tourism Quality (ICTE), which accredits the beaches of the municipality within the whole of Spain as those with the best environmental conditions and the best level of facilities, services and infrastructures.