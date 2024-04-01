By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 11:54

Malaga bids to become European Youth Capital Photo: Shutterstock / Radiokafka

Malaga has been chosen as a finalist for European Youth Capital for the second year running.

The city of Malaga has been chosen as a finalist in the race to become European Youth Capital for 2027, an award granted by the European Youth Forum (EYF). Malaga’s candidacy returns to compete in this final phase, for the second consecutive year, after it was also chosen as a finalist for the European Capital of 2026, which was finally won by the Norwegian city of Tromso.

Malaga, together with Fuenlabrada, have been the two Spanish cities selected for the final of the European Youth Capital, together with Chisinau (Moldova), Parma (Italy) and Skopje (Macedonia). A process that is expected to culminate in the autumn with the official announcement.

The EYF, an organisation that works closely with the European Commission and is made up of more than 100 organisations representing ten million young people across the continent, awards the European Youth Capital status to those municipalities that develop a comprehensive strategy to support youth and the participation of young people in government decision-making.