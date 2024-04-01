Exposure danger

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 14:28

Sun protection campaign Photo: Flickr CC / Joe Shlabotnik

Fuengirola Town Hall is promoting healthy habits in terms of sun protection among residents and visitors within the ‘Soludable’ project.

Fuengirola aspires to be the first municipality in Europe to obtain the ‘Healthy City’ label, which recognises institutions that promote policies and good practices for sun exposure.

“Fuengirola Town Hall has been working for some time in collaboration with the Costa del Sol Health Agency on the ‘Soludable’ project, with which we aim to protect against the negative effects of the sun and the damage that ultraviolet rays can cause to our skin, our eyes and, in general, our health”, explained Councillor María Hernandez.

Fuengirola Town Hall has been working for years to achieve the ‘Soludable’ badge, “and we have started an awareness campaign aimed at residents and visitors, with the aim of being the first municipality in Europe to achieve it” said Hernandez.

The awareness campaign is being developed through leaflets and municipal social networks, as well as on the information panels distributed along the Paseo Marítimo, where recommendations are offered to help prevent the negative effects of the sun.

Check UV radiation levels daily; apply sun cream every two hours; avoid the midday sun; hydrate yourself inside and out; seek shade; eat food rich in antioxidants, such as fruit and vegetables; wear loose clothing that covers at least your shoulders and arms; check moles after the summer; use sunglasses with UV filters or know your skin phototype, are some of the tips offered as part of this campaign.