By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 14:29

Fountain of Hope: Rome's Trevi Fountain coins help transform lives. Image: Italy Luxury Life / Facebook

If you have ever strolled through Rome, chances are you’ve taken part in the age-old tradition of tossing a coin into the famous Trevi Fountain.

Every year, this tradition generates over €1 million, all collected from the waters of this stunning 18th-century monument.

Every day, about €3,000 in loose change is thrown into its waters, totalling up to €1.5 million annually.

Several times a year, city workers are sent to collect this fortune. Using brushes attached to long poles, they sweep the coins into piles before using a suction hose to retrieve them from the water. Under the watchful eye of law enforcement, the coins are then bagged.

In 2001, the mayor decided to donate the collected funds to a local charity to discourage theft from the fountain.

Since then, the loose change collected from the fountain has been given annually to Rome’s Catholic charity, Caritas.

This contribution has been vital, making up 15 per cent of the charity’s yearly budget.

Caritas uses these funds to help Rome’s impoverished and needy residents, supporting initiatives like soup kitchens, homeless shelters, free supermarkets, and various other projects.

Additionally, the money aids in maintaining a facility on the outskirts of Rome, offering essential services like nursing care, meals, and dental care to those in need in the city.