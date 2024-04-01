Fuengirola transport improves

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 12:03

Improved connections Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Fuengirola has joined the Malaga Area Metropolitan Transport Consortium. This will mean an improvement in the quality of the service and inter-city connectivity, as well as discounts and advantages for Fuengirola users, among other benefits.

The incorporation of Fuengirola into the Consortium will mean an improvement in the quality of the transport service and better inter-urban connectivity. It will allow for a transport card marketing network, new street furniture and signposting of stops, improved communication about public transport and the possibility of new lines for the summer period, Easter Week and the Malaga Feria and a single fare which covers all of the towns in the Consortium.

Fuengirola Town Council had shown its interest in joining the Consortium in recent years and, with this agreement, the Malaga Area Metropolitan Transport Consortium will now include 20 municipalities, which represent more than two thirds of the total population of the province: Málaga, Mijas, Fuengirola, Benalmádena, Torremolinos, Rincón de la Victoria, Alhaurín de la Torre, Antequera, Cártama, Alhaurín el Grande, Coín, Álora, Pizarra, Almogía, Casabermeja, Colmenar, Villanueva de la Concepción, Riogordo, Valle de Abdalajis and Totalán.