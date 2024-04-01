MOA, a cultural conference in Alicante

Discover top-tier designers, artists, and artisans showcasing their craft at this fantastic design market. Immerse yourself in Live Music Experience the vibrant local music scene as they proudly feature talented performers. Celebrate art in all forms From captivating exhibitions to live art demonstrations, MOA embraces diverse artistic expressions. Unleash your creativity in workshops join the community to master new creative techniques under the guidance of expert instructors.

The objectives are to disseminate and promote Levantine talent, raise awareness of local talent and thereby encourage a leisure model that supports the economy.

Don’t miss out this amazing cultural market where you will enjoy discovering the cultural scene in Alicante.

If you want to know more about the open Market go to their website or their instagram account and check what they have prepared for you.