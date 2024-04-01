MOA, a cultural conference in Alicante

By Marina Lorente •
Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 10:55
MOA last edition / MOA Facebook page
MOA is an open cultural conference consisting of activities related to plastic art, music, gastronomy and design.
The main aim of this event is to disseminate and promote Levantine talent, raise awareness of local talent and thereby encourage a leisure model that supports our economy.
It will take place on Saturday April 6 and Sunday April 7 at La Casa de Cultura de Campello. In addition to the market stalls themselves, we will be able to enjoy activities for all the family. Children’s workshops, craft workshops, concerts, djs and clown performances.
Discover top-tier designers, artists, and artisans showcasing their craft at this fantastic design market. Immerse yourself in Live Music Experience the vibrant local music scene as they proudly feature talented performers. Celebrate art in all forms From captivating exhibitions to live art demonstrations, MOA embraces diverse artistic expressions. Unleash your creativity in workshops join the community to master new creative techniques under the guidance of expert instructors.
Don’t miss out this amazing cultural market where you will enjoy discovering the cultural scene in Alicante.
If you want to know more about the open Market go to their website or their instagram account and check what they have prepared for you.
If you want to know more about the open Market go to their website or their instagram account and check what they have prepared for you.
A Spanish woman who has returned to her motherland after 6 years living in London. She is passionate about nature, animals and yoga.
