Mountain adventure trails

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 12:15

Via Ferrata mountain routes Photo: Casares Town Hall

Casares Town Hall is promoting adventure sports with two ‘Via Ferrata’ routes. A safe climbing activity that is available from April to June, with a free guide service and which also includes all the necessary equipment.

Víctor Román from Aventura Casares explained that the excursions are established according to demand, in small groups of 4 people. The only requirement is to be over 14 years old, be in relatively good physical shape and not to be afraid of heights.

The first trail is a beautiful and direct route to the ruins of Casares Castle; situated on the limestone cliff of the Tajo de La Planá, on which the ruins of the Casares Castle are located, there are impressive views of the coast of Malaga and even Africa and the Rock of Gibraltar. The second trail is interesting for its two bridges, the route is easy and suitable for beginners.

Both routes have in common the end point where the ruins of Casares Castle are located and are rated K2 difficulty (relatively easy), although a certain amount of physical preparation is required to complete them. There is a practice area at the start where those interested can test their ability.

All the details of the routes can be found on the website www.aventuracasares.com where you can also make reservations by email info@aventuracasares.com or by phone or Whatsapp: (+34) 696 480 646.