Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 8:38
Music at the museum
Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall
April is the month for music and dance at at the Benalmadena Pre-Columbian Museum in April said Benalmadena Councillor for Culture, Jésica Trujillo, at a presentation of the activities.
“All the activites are free and it’s necessary to reserve a place in advance”, she said, adding that, “these activities are aimed at a varied public in this museum, with the aim of reaching as many people as possible”. You can book your place now by calling 952 449 527
The first weekend is filled with music and dance with Yaima Cruz’s dance Masterclass. The event consists of two sessions, one of them on Saturday April 6, from midday to 1pm with ‘El Rey Danzón’ and from 6pm to 7pm with ‘Ritmos Latinos‘.
Cuban dancer and choreographer Yaima Cruz will give a masterclass beginning with a demonstration of Afro-Cuban folklore, followed by the Cuban danzón, a dance with deep roots both in Cuba and Mexico. The music and dance steps will transport you to old Havana to enjoy an unforgettable day.
One day later, on Sunday April 7 at midday, the Ibero-American choir Tantanakuy returns to the museum and will delight the audience with a concert entitled ‘Sones del Virreinato‘ (Songs of the Viceroyalty) based on 18th century codices as well as with themes and compositions from South America.
