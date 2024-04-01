Passion rescheduled

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 8:34

Passion Play Photo: Facebook / El Paso Benalmádena

The traditional Easter performances of the Passion Play, usually held on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday in Benalmadena’s Parque Rústico El Retamar, could not take place due to rain and strong wind. They have now been rescheduled and will begin in Benalmádena Pueblo at 11am on April 6 and 7.

After the suspension of El Paso 2024 in Benalmádena due to bad weather, Benalmádena Town Hall has decided that this Festival, which is celebrated in the incomparable surroundings of the Parque Rústico El Retamar, will take place on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 April instead.

A lot of hard work has gone into creating the scenery and costumes and a large number of characters and performers have been looking forward to the event all year. The Town Hall therefore invites residents and tourists to share in one of the great events of Holy Week, after being postponed, as it is one of the most unique festivals of the Costa del Sol and Andalucia.

El Paso also has a new website, www.elpasodebenalmadena.com. This performance, lasting around three hours and with 150 people taking part in the cast, has become an essential part of Semana Santa in Benalmádena. A dramatic recreation of the last days of the life of Jesus Christ, in which the residents of the town participate, a popular tradition that began to be celebrated in Benalmádena in the 1940s.