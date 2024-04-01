Removing algae costs €1 million

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 15:43
The high cost of removal
Photo: Estepona Town Hall
Estepona Town Council has reported that the cleaning work being carried out by the municipal Beaches Department has resulted in the removal of a total of 450 tonnes of Asian seaweed so far in 2024. Of this amount, 180 tonnes was removed in just one week.
The Mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, has on several occasions asked the central government for a national aid plan for the coastal municipalities affected, as the proliferation of this algae has a negative impact on both the tourist and fishing sectors, and it is the town councils who have to provide their own resources to alleviate the effects of this situation. In the case of Estepona, the specific work to collect this algae entails an annual extra cost of more than one million euros.
During 2023 Estepona Town Hall collected a total of 3,415 tonnes of seaweed and, in 2022, when the highest figure was reached, 5,331 tonnes had to be removed from the beaches.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.