Rural teleworking in Malaga

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 13:26

Digital nomads in rural areas

Digital nomads in rural areas Photo: Malaga Provincial Council

The Centre for Social Innovation La Noria, of the Provincial Council of Malaga, has launched a brief guide and a self-assessment to promote teleworking in rural areas of the province aimed especially at municipalities at risk of depopulation.

The guide is a result of a comprehensive survey and addresses the three main needs expressed by digital nomads: infrastructure, environment and culture. The profile of digital nomads who will telework from a village is different from those who prefer to telework from cities. The former value contact with nature, the local community and opportunities to improve their well-being.

A good digital infrastructure is also essential. More than 90 per cent of those surveyed consider it very important that there is good fibre-optic Internet access in the town where they are going to work. They also highlighted the need for good communications to be able to plan independently with a bus line or train station nearby.

According to the National Statistics Institute (INE), Malaga has 45 rural municipalities at risk of depopulation. One of the potential initiatives to curb this situation is to take advantage of the digital job opportunities that have intensified in recent years.

Antonia Ledesma said that attracting teleworkers to rural areas can be an effective action to support the reactivation of municipalities at risk of depopulation, since, in addition to bringing greater local consumption, “many bring energy, curiosity and new ideas”.

