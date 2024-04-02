By Anna Ellis •
The province’s vehicles are getting older, mainly due to fewer new registrations and a lack of vehicles being taken off the road.
This trend has pushed up the average age of vehicles, posing challenges to road safety and emissions reduction goals.
A report from the Faconauto dealer association reveals that the average age of vehicles registered in the Valencian Community has increased to 13.9 years, up from 13.6 years the previous year.
This means that 62.1 per cent of all cars and SUVs in the region are now over ten years old.
The situation becomes more concerning when we look at data from the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT).
In Alicante alone, there are still over 200,000 vehicles registered more than 20 years ago, with about 70,000 of them over thirty years old.
However, compared to other regions, the Valencian Community’s vehicle fleet is relatively younger on average.
For example, in Castilla y León, the average age of registered vehicles is 16.1 years, and in Ceuta and Melilla, it exceeds 17.2 years.
This difference is partly because rental car companies, which regularly update their fleets, have a significant presence in these areas, especially in tourist destinations, reducing the overall average age of vehicles.
