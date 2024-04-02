Alicante launches competition for emerging bands

By Marina Lorente • Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 17:05

Festival / Credit: ValenciaBlog

The Department of Culture is excited to introduce Alicante Sonora, a competition aimed at showcasing emerging local bands.

The victorious group will earn the opportunity to perform at the upcoming Spring Festival, scheduled for May 3 and June 1 at the Multiespacio Rabasa.

Nayma Beldjilali, the Councillor for Culture, emphasised the initiative’s goal of promoting Alicante’s musical talent and providing emerging artists with a platform to pursue professional careers. Collaborating with Producciones Baltimore, the organisers of Area 12 and the Spring Festival, the competition will engage the public in the selection process, culminating in a live performance at the iconic Concha de la Explanada to determine the winner.

Music for the community

Beldjilali highlighted the appeal of Alicante Sonora for both emerging musicians and the public, offering an opportunity to discover new talents and enjoy quality music along the city’s picturesque promenade.

Producciones Baltimore expressed their commitment to supporting emerging artists, fostering unique experiences, and nurturing live music culture in Alicante through collaborations with the Department of Culture.

To participate in Alicante Sonora, bands must meet certain criteria: all members must be of legal age, at least half of the band must hail from Alicante, and they must not hold a record contract with multinational companies. Interested bands can register online via the Spring Festival website from now until April 14, with the public invited to vote for their favourites. The three finalists will then perform live at the Concha de la Explanada, with the ultimate winner determined by a professional jury comprising a music journalist, a representative from the promoter, and a member of the Department of Culture.

Admission to the final performance is free, providing an opportunity for all to enjoy the talent on display. The winning band will not only secure a coveted spot in the Spring Festival 2024 lineup but also receive a cash prize of €500. Additionally, the two runners-up will each be awarded €300, further supporting their musical endeavours.