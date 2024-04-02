By Anna Ellis •
Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 9:00
Almoradi: Join the global knitting movement. Image: Ayuntamiento de Almoradi.
Calling all knitters and crocheters, Almoradí needs your talent!
Remember how stunning the Plaza de la Constitución looked last year? Almoradí is eager to recreate that scene for Worldwide Knit in Public Day on June 8.
If you’re willing to lend a hand, wool is available for collection from the ground floor of the Town Hall.
Finished pieces should be returned to the Town Hall before May 3.
Worldwide Knit in Public Day aims to showcase that knitting is for everyone and that it’s a fun and rewarding activity to be proud of.
For a long time, knitting has been associated with our grandparents, but it’s something that people of all ages can enjoy, and that’s what this day celebrates.
Worldwide Knit in Public Day has gained immense popularity over the years, becoming the largest knitter-run event globally.
From Germany to the United States, Sweden to South Africa, and many more countries like Poland, Spain, Norway, Ireland, France, Finland, England, China, and Australia, local events have sprung up worldwide.
The event’s popularity continues to soar. In 2005, there were only 25 local events globally. By 2007, this number had skyrocketed to 200. And in 2016, it surpassed the 1,000 mark!
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.