By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 9:00

Almoradi: Join the global knitting movement. Image: Ayuntamiento de Almoradi.

Calling all knitters and crocheters, Almoradí needs your talent!

Remember how stunning the Plaza de la Constitución looked last year? Almoradí is eager to recreate that scene for Worldwide Knit in Public Day on June 8.

If you’re willing to lend a hand, wool is available for collection from the ground floor of the Town Hall.

Finished pieces should be returned to the Town Hall before May 3.

Worldwide Knit in Public Day aims to showcase that knitting is for everyone and that it’s a fun and rewarding activity to be proud of.

For a long time, knitting has been associated with our grandparents, but it’s something that people of all ages can enjoy, and that’s what this day celebrates.

Worldwide Knit in Public Day has gained immense popularity over the years, becoming the largest knitter-run event globally.

From Germany to the United States, Sweden to South Africa, and many more countries like Poland, Spain, Norway, Ireland, France, Finland, England, China, and Australia, local events have sprung up worldwide.

The event’s popularity continues to soar. In 2005, there were only 25 local events globally. By 2007, this number had skyrocketed to 200. And in 2016, it surpassed the 1,000 mark!