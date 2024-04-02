Almost a third of Andalucia’s beach bars are illegal

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 10:22

Photo, chiringuito Nacho Playa: Mijas Town Hall

The Spanish Government has challenged a third of the chiringuitos authorised by the Junta de Andalucía for illegal occupation of the coastline.

Almost a third of the 500 beach bars that are spread over the 1,000 kilometres of beaches in Andalucia do not comply with legislation or meet the requirements of their licence, according to data from the Ministry for Ecological Transition. The list of breaches is extensive including those that exceed the authorised surface area; that are so close to the shore they can be reached by the waves; or that do not guarantee the integrity of the beaches and their public use.

The issue of beaches is a sensitive one in Andalucia, especially in Malaga and the Costa del Sol and one of the most common infringements is when the chiringuito is so close to the seashore that it is exposed to storms. This is particularly relevant given recent events when the chiringuito Nacho Playa in Mijas was severely damaged by the waves. Subsequently, questions have been raised as to whether the chiringuito should even have been located there.

When a beach or a chiringuito is damaged by the sea, local councils often demand that central government replaces the lost sand or installs breakwaters. However, authorisation is still being given to chiringuitos located close to the shoreline and therefore exposed to coastal erosion and winter storms.