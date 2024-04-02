Almost a third of Andalucia’s beach bars are illegal

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 10:22
Photo, chiringuito Nacho Playa: Mijas Town Hall
The Spanish Government has challenged a third of the chiringuitos authorised by the Junta de Andalucía for illegal occupation of the coastline.
Almost a third of the 500 beach bars that are spread over the 1,000 kilometres of beaches in Andalucia do not comply with legislation or meet the requirements of their licence, according to data from the Ministry for Ecological Transition. The list of breaches is extensive including those that exceed the authorised surface area; that are so close to the shore they can be reached by the waves; or that do not guarantee the integrity of the beaches and their public use.
The issue of beaches is a sensitive one in Andalucia, especially in Malaga and the Costa del Sol and one of the most common infringements is when the chiringuito is so close to the seashore that it is exposed to storms. This is particularly relevant given recent events when the chiringuito Nacho Playa in Mijas was severely damaged by the waves. Subsequently, questions have been raised as to whether the chiringuito should even have been located there.
When a beach or a chiringuito is damaged by the sea, local councils often demand that central government replaces the lost sand or installs breakwaters. However, authorisation is still being given to chiringuitos located close to the shoreline and therefore exposed to coastal erosion and winter storms.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.