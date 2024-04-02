Bobby, the Mijas police dog, helps children to read

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Bobby helps children read
Photo: Mijas Comunicacion
Mijas Local Police has a very special recruit in its ranks, Bobby, the first dog in the country trained to improve the reading skills of children, something that is achieved, according to officer David Gutiérrez, “through the link created by the person reading and the hearing dog”.
A pilot programme las been launched with the El Albero school in Las Lagunas, working with seven pupils with special educational needs. It has only been running for a month, but progress, as repoted by Mijas Comunicacion, is clear.
“The key is that the dog, in addition to interacting with the child, never judges him, never scolds him; the child can make a mistake once, twice or five times, which the dog doesn’t mind and a bond is created between the animal and the child”, said Gutiérrez.
At four months old, Bobby, is now also receiving additional training as a sniffer dog, a task that he will soon be carrying out although, for the moment, his mission is in class with the reading project.
“It is a super positive experience for the children, what we don’t achieve, the animals do, I think they can help us”, concluded the Infant Education teacher Ana María Rodríguez.
