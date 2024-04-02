Calblanque Regional Park implements stricter vehicle access

By Catherine McGeer •
Cars Curbed: Calblanque's Conservation Crusade
IN a bid to preserve its natural beauty and ecological integrity, the Regional Government has extended restrictions on vehicle access in Calblanque Regional Park in Cartagena. The Environment Department will regulate access and traffic within the park on more than 48 per cent of days between March 28 and October 13.
Key changes this year include extended regulation periods to alleviate beach area congestion and safeguard sensitive zones. Vehicle access will be prohibited between 8 am and 8.30 pm from July 6 to September 1, except for a one-hour window in the morning for parking access at El Atochar. Additionally, visitors will be encouraged to use bus services from Los Belones, with 291 parking spaces available.
Exceptions are made for electric bicycles and single-person electric vehicles within designated areas. Five access control points will be established, and camping on park beaches will be prohibited from June 1 to September 30.
Certain trails will remain closed, and climbing activities will be restricted from December 15 to protect nesting birds. These measures highlight the commitment to balancing environmental preservation with sustainable tourism.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
