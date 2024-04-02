Calblanque Regional Park implements stricter vehicle access

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 14:14

Cars Curbed: Calblanque's Conservation Crusade Image: Shutterstock/ Anetlanda

IN a bid to preserve its natural beauty and ecological integrity, the Regional Government has extended restrictions on vehicle access in Calblanque Regional Park in Cartagena. The Environment Department will regulate access and traffic within the park on more than 48 per cent of days between March 28 and October 13.

Key Changes for Calblanque Regional Park

Key changes this year include extended regulation periods to alleviate beach area congestion and safeguard sensitive zones. Vehicle access will be prohibited between 8 am and 8.30 pm from July 6 to September 1, except for a one-hour window in the morning for parking access at El Atochar. Additionally, visitors will be encouraged to use bus services from Los Belones, with 291 parking spaces available.

Exceptions and Designated Areas

Exceptions are made for electric bicycles and single-person electric vehicles within designated areas. Five access control points will be established, and camping on park beaches will be prohibited from June 1 to September 30.

Commitment to Environmental Preservation

Certain trails will remain closed, and climbing activities will be restricted from December 15 to protect nesting birds. These measures highlight the commitment to balancing environmental preservation with sustainable tourism.

