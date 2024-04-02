Eco-tourism sees unprecedented growth in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 02 Apr 2024
Murcia's Eco Awakening
MURCIA’s Information Service for Natural Spaces experienced a remarkable 34 per cent increase in visitors in 2023. The service, operating through four visitor centres and three information points, welcomed a total of 63,000 individuals, marking a substantial rise of 16,000 compared to the previous year.
Focused on providing comprehensive information and fostering awareness, the service aims to enhance visitors’ experiences while promoting the natural and cultural values of Murcia‘s protected areas. Activities such as guided tours and special events engage visitors and locals alike, encouraging their involvement in conservation efforts.
María Cruz Ferreira, the regional secretary for Energy, Sustainability, and Climate Action, emphasised the significance of these initiatives in educating people about environmental conservation.
The visitor increase highlights the growing interest in Murcia’s natural beauty and the effectiveness of educational programs in instilling environmental consciousness. Notable activities in 2023 included beach clean-ups and collaborations with environmental projects like Libera, aiming to combat pollution and raise awareness.
The success of Murcia’s Natural Spaces Information Service reflects a broader trend towards eco-tourism and environmental responsibility.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
