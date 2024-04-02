Estepona celebrates the opening of the boulevard

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 14:16
Finally completed
Photo: Estepona Town Hall
The wait is over, there is now a date for the inauguration of the last stretch of Avenida España in Estepona. The Town Hall is celebrating the completion of this remodelling and pedestrianisation project with an event for the whole family on Friday April 5 from 8pm.
The musical duo Azúcar Moreno will be in charge of setting the beat for this event in a concert that will take place in the Plaza García Caparrós.
The inauguration will begin at 8pm on Avenida España, at the junction with Avenida de Andalucía. At 8.15pm there will be a circus parade with flamethrowers, jugglers, stilt walkers, unicycles, clowns, trapeze artists and much more.
In the Plaza García Caparrós a series of events will take place: at 8.30pm there will be a free tasting of churros with chocolate and at 9pm a performance by the group ‘Los Piratas’.
The Town Hall looks forward to seeing everyone at this event to celebrate one of the best promenades in Spain after the addition of this section of the landscaped boulevard.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.