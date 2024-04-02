Estepona celebrates the opening of the boulevard

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 14:16

Finally completed Photo: Estepona Town Hall

The wait is over, there is now a date for the inauguration of the last stretch of Avenida España in Estepona. The Town Hall is celebrating the completion of this remodelling and pedestrianisation project with an event for the whole family on Friday April 5 from 8pm.

The musical duo Azúcar Moreno will be in charge of setting the beat for this event in a concert that will take place in the Plaza García Caparrós.

The inauguration will begin at 8pm on Avenida España, at the junction with Avenida de Andalucía. At 8.15pm there will be a circus parade with flamethrowers, jugglers, stilt walkers, unicycles, clowns, trapeze artists and much more.

In the Plaza García Caparrós a series of events will take place: at 8.30pm there will be a free tasting of churros with chocolate and at 9pm a performance by the group ‘Los Piratas’.

The Town Hall looks forward to seeing everyone at this event to celebrate one of the best promenades in Spain after the addition of this section of the landscaped boulevard.