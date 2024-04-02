Prescription for sport: Pilar’s new programme promotes active ageing

By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 18:53

Get moving: Pilar's new programme promotes active ageing. Image: LanaG / Shutterstock.com.

A graduate in Physical Activity and Sports Sciences at Pilar de la Horadada Council is now available weekly for consultations at the Health Centre.

The “In Movement” programme aims to promote physical activity and active ageing.

The Sports and Health Departments, along with staff from the Pilar de la Horadada health centre, have collaborated to ensure that patients needing physical activity to improve their health can be assessed and advised by a qualified graduate.

Patients referred to this programme by medical professionals will receive a “sports prescription.”

They’ll be assessed by a specialist, and based on their evaluation, they’ll receive guidance on the most suitable physical activities for their health condition.

The recommended activities may include simple routines like walking or doing exercises at home, with or without equipment, or participation in the various physical activity and health programmes offered by the Sports Department, which cater to a wide range of ages.