By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 12:14

Lacipo in Casares Photo: Wikimedia CC / Alejandro Pérez Ordóñez

Three kilometers west of the town centre of Casares are the ruins of the Roman city of Lacipo. The site is not well known even though it is so close to town.

A hiking route planned for Sunday April 7, will allow participants to learn about the terrain, the location, data about its pre-Roman origin, the urban structure, the connection with other Roman cities in the area, the influence on the entire surrounding territory from the Genal River to the coast and the evolution of the landscape since Roman times, among many other aspects.

Lacipo was a fortress, an extremely important strategic point for controlling the valleys of the rivers Guadiaro and Genal and its proximity to the African continent. Between the 3rd century BC and the 2nd century AD, its importance increased in and it even minted its own coinage. Lacipo was registered as a monument of Cultural Interest in 1985 and the whole area has been protected as an Archaeological Zone since 1996.

The new hiking route is of little physical difficulty and is 10.5 km long. To take part in the first route, you can register at the Casares Tourism Office, by email at turismo@casares.es or by phone 952 895 521