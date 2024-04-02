By Kevin Fraser Park •
Lacipo in Casares
Three kilometers west of the town centre of Casares are the ruins of the Roman city of Lacipo. The site is not well known even though it is so close to town.
A hiking route planned for Sunday April 7, will allow participants to learn about the terrain, the location, data about its pre-Roman origin, the urban structure, the connection with other Roman cities in the area, the influence on the entire surrounding territory from the Genal River to the coast and the evolution of the landscape since Roman times, among many other aspects.
Lacipo was a fortress, an extremely important strategic point for controlling the valleys of the rivers Guadiaro and Genal and its proximity to the African continent. Between the 3rd century BC and the 2nd century AD, its importance increased in and it even minted its own coinage. Lacipo was registered as a monument of Cultural Interest in 1985 and the whole area has been protected as an Archaeological Zone since 1996.
The new hiking route is of little physical difficulty and is 10.5 km long. To take part in the first route, you can register at the Casares Tourism Office, by email at turismo@casares.es or by phone 952 895 521
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
