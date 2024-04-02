Olympian launches Fuengirola event

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 15:11

Swimming cross event Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Olympic athlete from Fuengirola, María de Valdés, has confirmed her presence at the 1st Swimming Crossing organised by the Town Hall, which will be held on Saturday August 31 starting from the ‘T’ breakwater.

“For Fuengirola it is a real pride that María de Valdés always carries the name of our town wherever she goes including at the next Olympic Games. Therefore, the best way to recognise her effort and to show how happy we are to have such an illustrious neighbour as María, is to create this competition in her name”, said Councillor for Sports, Julio Rodríguez.

The event will consist of three races of different levels: two races, of 300 and 800 metres, and the 3,500-metre race, which will be valid for the Spanish Cup. All of them will start from the San Francisco beach, popularly known as the ‘T’. The first will be the long distance race starting at 8.30 am.

“We are very excited about this event, which we hope will be the first of many in our annual sports calendar,” said Julio Rodríguez who expects 500 participants to sign up for the races.

María de Valdés herself expressed her happiness that such an event is being held in her town and hopes to be able to celebrate together with all her neighbours, “with good results at the Olympic Games in Paris”.