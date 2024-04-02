Planeta agua exhibition

By Marina Lorente • Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 12:36

El colegio oficial de médicos de Alicante is going to hold a painting exhibition called Planeta Agua by Dr Luis Gutierrez Perez.

The exhibition is centred around water. The artist present water in an organic abstraction presenting water in its various dimensions and forms. Water is shown in its interior and exterior exquisite landscapes, reminding us its importance of this particular fluid without we could exist on Earth.

About the author, Dr. Luis Miguel Gutiérrez Pérez (Alicante, 1961), Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and Researcher at the Institute of Neurosciences, a joint centre of the CSIC and the Miguel Hernández University of Elche. Apart from his research work as director of the Group for the Study of the Molecular Mechanisms of Neurotransmission, which has resulted in the publication of nearly 100 articles in prestigious international journals, he started painting during his post-doctoral stay in Chicago (1990-1992) with the participation in several group exhibitions organised at Northwestern University. This artistic impulse undoubtedly has a genetic origin given that his father, Luis and uncles belong to a saga of renowned painters from Alicante.

A life dedicated to art and science

Since 2013 he has held several solo exhibitions at the headquarters of the University of Alicante, the Casino of Torrevieja (2014), at the Centro Cultural de las Cigarreras in Alicante (2015), and at the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Elche (2016). In these last exhibitions he unites for the first time his passion for the artistic and scientific worlds to elaborate Histories of the Natural, and visions of macro and microcosmos that will be the germ of the present work. All this will culminate in the design of the exhibition “From the Universe to the Brain: Macro and Microcosms held at the National Museum of Natural Sciences, where the pictorial work is combined with astronomical and microscopic photographs (7 November 2019 to 31 January 2020) and visited by more than 70,000 people.

In the last 15 years, he has given various informative conferences in Alicante, Madrid, Sheffield, Rouen (France) and Cairns (Australia), incorporating his particular vision of human creativity associated with scientific and artistic activity. Finally, the author has trained as an astrophotographer to complement his knowledge of the subjects he researches in his artistic and informative work, obtaining several photographic awards.

All his artistic and informative experience is reflected in the writing of the book Macro y Microcosmos: A History of the Universe and Life told between Science and Art, recently published.

If you would like to visit his currently exhibition Planeta Agua which shows the magnificent of water you can visit it at Colegio de Medicos de Alicante from April 4 to April 29.

Where

Avinguda de Dénia, 47, 03013 Alacant, Alicante