Rincon de la Victoria unveils ‘Spring Strolls’

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 13:33

Discover the beauty of Rincón de la Victoria Image: Shutterstock/ Selina Irina

RINCON de la Victoria introduces an engaging blend of sport, healthy living, nature, and history with the launch of ‘Spring Strolls,’ a new project aimed at raising awareness about the significance of preserving the town’s natural surroundings. Borja Ortiz, the Councillor for Environmental Sustainability, unveiled the project in collaboration with Greencón and the Rincón de la Victoria Mountain Club.

Discover the Beauty of Rincon de la Victoria

Ortiz explained, ‘With the Spring Strolls, we invite Rincón de la Victoria residents and visitors to explore and enjoy our natural landscapes while discovering the historical richness of our municipality. Each month, participants will embark on a guided tour led by a specialist guide.’ José Carlos Cañas, President of the Mountain Club, emphasised the interest in the activity, describing it as a journey through iconic locations filled with fascinating stories and insights into local flora and history.

Mark Your Calendar for Memorable Strolls

The strolls, began on March 31, coinciding with International Forest Day. Departing at 10 am, the strolls will continue on April 21 (International Earth Day), May 19 (International Day for Biological Diversity), and June 2 (World Environment Day).

Connect with Nature Through Guided Tours

The strolls, lasting approximately 2 to 3 hours, promise carefully curated routes showcasing Rincón de la Victoria’s natural beauty and history. Registration is available at the Mountain Club headquarters and via email and phone, contact secretaria@cmrincon.org, medioambiente@rincondelavictoria.es, 952 075 084 / 683 283 193.

