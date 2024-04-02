Storm Nelson exposes the fragility of Marbella’s beaches

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 9:29
Photo La Fontanilla beach before the storm: Wikimedia CC / Cabeza2000
The first major storm that Marbella has suffered since the beginning of the year, which forced the cancellation of many processions, has once again exposed the fragility of the beaches of Marbella.
There has been significant damage to the beaches of La Venus and La Fontanilla and the rains have left sewers uncovered, large stones on the shores, damaged handrails, exposed pipes and large quantities of Asian seaweed piled up on the coastline, especially on the beaches of San Pedro Alcántara, La Fontanilla, Puerto Banús and Cabopino.
The rain also affected a 300-metre long stretch of the beach at Puerto Banús and caused landslides on the promenade. In just seven days, a large part of the 13,000 tonnes of sand with which the Town Hall improved the most damaged beaches in the municipality, including La Fontanilla, in preparation for Easter, has disappeared.
The problem has caused friction between the political parties which make up Marbella City Council and also put the Council in direct conflict with Spain’s central government who the Town Hall holds responsible.
“The addition of sand from our own budget is the only alternative left to us in the face of the central government’s neglect of its duties”, said Marbella Councillor, Diego López. In the wake of the storm, the Town Hall now plans to deposit another 50,000 tonnes of sand to get the beaches ready for the summer season.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
