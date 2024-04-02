Suicide Prevention

By Annette Christmas • Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 19:32

Depressed man. Credit: Shutterstock

A young man climbed onto the roof of his apartment building in Palma late on Easter Saturday, with the intention of ending his life.

Concerned neighbours saw him on a ledge and called 091 to alert the National Police.

A patrol quickly arrived at the address to try to prevent the man from jumping. Police officers went up to the roof, where they struck up a conversation with him to gain his trust.

Talked him down

They approached him cautiously while getting him to verbalise his problems. While the man was momentarily distracted, the officers made their move, quickly immobilising him by grabbing his arms and moving him away from the ledge to safety. He was then treated by medical personnel and taken to hospital for treatment.

Samaritans in Spain

The Samaritans in Spain provide a listening service for English speakers and can be contacted freephone on 900 525 100. After 10 pm calls can be made via the low-cost UK line on 0044 330 094 5717, which operates a 24hr service.

According to the Spanish Foundation for the Prevention of Suicide, the average suicide rate in Spain is 7.76 suicides per 100,000 inhabitants, while the figure is slightly higher in the Balearic Islands, at 8.42, although still below the UK rate of 10.7 per 100,000 inhabitants. The highest number of suicides occurs between the ages of 40 and 49 and between the ages of 70 and 79 in women.