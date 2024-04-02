By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 16:35

Sunny escapes: British tourists flock to Spain for Easter holidays. Image: España Info.

Once again, British tourists have chosen Spain as their top destination for Easter vacations, with the Canary Islands leading the way.

round two million travellers from the UK ventured abroad during the four-day Easter period in Spain, from March 29 to April 1, according to the travel agency association ABTA.

ABTA members have reported strong demand for holidays abroad among British travellers, with a focus on destinations such as the Canary Islands, mainland Spain, Portugal, Cyprus, and Turkey.

These destinations offer milder climates compared to the UK during this time of the year.

In addition, ABTA data shows a significant influx of British tourists to European cities in recent days, with Amsterdam, Barcelona, Prague, and Dublin being popular choices for short-haul flights.

Meanwhile, New York and Dubai were favoured for long-distance travel.

However, some travellers opted for rural tourism options during Holy Week.

Mark Tanzer, CEO of ABTA, highlighted the popularity of Easter as one of the busiest times for the travel industry.

He noted that many people take advantage of the long bank holiday weekend to enjoy a break abroad, particularly when destinations offer good sunshine and beautiful spring countryside.

According to ABTA, this year’s travel figures are consistent with last year’s, indicating that people continue to prioritise holidays despite economic pressures on family budgets.