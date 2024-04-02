Tax reduction in Benalmadena

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 14:03
José Miguel Muriel
Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall
José Miguel Muriel, Benalmadena’s councillor for Finance, has announced that Benalmádena is now the municipality on the Costa del Sol with the lowest vehicle tax.
The Town Hall will collect €1.5 million less with this measure under the premise that the benefit will redound to the citizens, giving as examples, that those who paid €61 for this tax will now pay €37 and those who paid €129, will see it reduced to €79. The decision to lower the tax had already been taken but from April 5, vehicle owners will notice the difference in their direct debits.
“One of the objectives we set ourselves when we came to power was to lower taxes because it is part of our commitment to reduce the tax burden on citizens and to do so without reducing the public services we provide or the investments we make”, said Muriel.
“This is one of the taxes that affects the greatest number of people of Benalmadena, we have gone from being the most expensive to being the cheapest”, added the Councillor.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
