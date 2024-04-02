Torremolinos bids for Pride 2027

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 13:34

European Pride 2027 bid Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

The European Pride Organisers Association (EPOA) has confirmed Torremolinos’ bid to host Europride in 2027. The Spanish city will therefore opt to host the biggest celebration and vindication of LGTBI+ rights in Europe. The candidatures of Turin (Italy), Vilnius (Lithuania) and Gloucester (United Kingdom) have also been confirmed.

Torremolinos’ candidacy for EuroPride 2027 is promoted by the Association of Gay Traders of Torremolinos (ACOGAT), as the organising entity of PRIDE together with the other LGTBI+ associations of the municipality, and has the full support of Torremolinos Town Hall.

“Torremolinos shows itself as a city proud of its diversity, that wants to connect its history and its identity as a place of freedom through a vibrant present and committed to the challenges of the future, to continue to shed light and colour where we still live in black and white”, said the Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid.

“We want to change the perception that Europe has of Torremolinos, rediscovering Torremolinos, its history. Remembering the Pasaje Begoña, a space of freedom and a multitude of colours in the grey Spain of the 1960s”, said Nacho Martínez, president of ACOGAT.

The candidacy of Torremolinos for EuroPride 2027 has the broad support of the population and the entire business and associative fabric of the city, especially highlighting all the LGTBI+ associations and entrepreneurs co-responsible for Pride.

In addition, the project contains an extensive programme of cultural, sporting, educational, protest and human rights activities, among others, which will take place not only in the town, but also in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol.