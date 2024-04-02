Visitor numbers still on the rise

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 9:50

More visitors Photo: Costa del Sol Tourism

Despite the disappointing figures for the Easter week due to bad weather, the Costa del Sol has experienced an increase of almost 15 per cent in the total number of visitors during the first two months of 2024.

According to data from the latest tourism and hotel business cycle bulletin, the Costa del Sol has started 2024 with a positive tourism balance, consolidating its position as one of the main destinations in the Mediterranean. Travellers arriving in the province of Malaga in February registered a total of 654,873 overnight hotel stays. Among these figures, foreign travellers increased by nearly 25 per cent.

Esperanza González, CEO of Costa del Sol Tourism, said that, “the data collected in the February tourism and hotel business bulletin shows that our promotional activities are bearing fruit and we are optimistic for the rest of 2024”.

There has also been an increase in tourist accommodation and employment, “between January and February we had more than 1,000 jobs compared to the same period in 2023”, said González.