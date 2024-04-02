Win a track day experience

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 12:28

Track Day Photo: Marbella Motorsports

Marbella Motorsports celebrating two thrilling years in Marbella and invites you to win a Co-Driving Experience in one of their Radical Formula Mix series cars for thrilling laps around the track with a pro in a high-performance vehicle, thanks to Pay-for-People.

You will also get a Hard Rock Hotel Daypass: wind down with a daypass at the pool with spa the iconic Hard Rock Hotel, Marbella with your friends. For full information see the Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/marbellamotorsports

To have a chance to win this fabulous competition you need to follow Marbella Motorsports and their partners on social media, comment why you’re ready for this adventure and tag a friend who should join you. The winner will announced on April 19.

Marbella Motorsports is about more than just racing; they’re a community passionate about cars, offering unforgettable track days, premium car storage, and maintenance services. They are a members club of car enthusiasts and you are welcome to join.