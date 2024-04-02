Win a track day experience

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 12:28
Track Day
Photo: Marbella Motorsports
Marbella Motorsports celebrating two thrilling years in Marbella and invites you to win a Co-Driving Experience in one of their Radical Formula Mix series cars for thrilling laps around the track with a pro in a high-performance vehicle, thanks to Pay-for-People.
You will also get a Hard Rock Hotel Daypass: wind down with a daypass at the pool with spa the iconic Hard Rock Hotel, Marbella with your friends. For full information see the Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/marbellamotorsports
To have a chance to win this fabulous competition you need to follow Marbella Motorsports and their partners on social media, comment why you’re ready for this adventure and tag a friend who should join you. The winner will announced on April 19.
Marbella Motorsports is about more than just racing; they’re a community passionate about cars, offering unforgettable track days, premium car storage, and maintenance services. They are a members club of car enthusiasts and you are welcome to join.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
