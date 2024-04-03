A celebration of natural wine

By Eva Alvarez • Published: 03 Apr 2024 • 12:10

A man harvests grapes from the vineyard Credit: kaicaironejpg, Unsplash

On May 5th, 2024, Pego will become Spain’s natural wine hub, welcoming producers from Marina Alta, Valencia, and Catalonia.

Steeped in history and diversity, Spain’s winemaking tradition spans millennia, boasting over 600 grape varieties, yet focusing 88% of its production on just 20 types. The star grapes of Spain, including ‘Airen,’ ‘Tempranillo,’ ‘Garnacha,’ ‘Monastrell,’ and ‘Bobal,’ each find their place in different regions, contributing to the country’s rich winemaking tapestry.

In Pego, locals honour this legacy with the 2nd edition of the Natural Wine Fair, inviting visitors to delve into the essence of natural winemaking.

The event

At the event, attendees can immerse themselves in the art of winemaking, with over twenty vintners showcasing their creations. For just 10 euros, guests can partake in a tasting experience, complete with a complimentary glass, offering a journey through the diverse flavours of Spanish wines. Each wine is handpicked based on yearly variations and personal tastes, which make them ideal for sharing with loved ones.

Guest of honor

Vicent Tomas Soler will be a revered guest of honour at the Natural Wine Fair 2024. Coming from Carricola in the Vall d’Albaida region, Vincent Tomas leads Spain’s natural wine movement as president of the PVN association. His vineyards in Carricola and Belgida, nestled between Alicante and Valencia, cultivate a diverse array of grape varieties using agroecological and biodynamic methods. From whites to reds, his meticulously crafted wines reflect a deep connection to Valencian culture, paying homage to local icons on their labels. With an annual production of 9,000 bottles, his sulfite-free wines offer a taste of tradition and terroir, promising an unforgettable experience at any natural wine fair in France or Spain.